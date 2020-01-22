International

Christmas message to the South Sudanese political leaders jointly signed by Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, S.G. Justin Welby, and the ex-moderator of the Church of Scotland, Rev. John Chalmers

La redazione La redazione 22 Gennaio 2020
Meno di un minuto

Christmas 2019  —   Your Excellencies,

In this Christmas season and at the beginning of a new year, we wish to extend to you and to all the people of South Sudan our best wishes for your peace and prosperity, and to assure you of our spiritual closeness as you strive for a swift implementation of the Peace Agreements.

We raise our prayers to Christ the Saviour for a renewed commitment to the path of reconciliation and fraternity, and we invoke abundant blessings upon each of you and upon the entire nation.

May the Lord Jesus, Prince of Peace, enlighten you and guide your steps in the way of goodness and truth, and bring to fulfilment our desire to visit your beloved country.

FRANCIS   JUSTIN WELBY  JOHN CHALMERS

Tags
Mostra altro
La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Photo of Una presidenza del tutto inappropriata

Una presidenza del tutto inappropriata

20 Gennaio 2020
Photo of Cambodian opposition leader goes on trial for ‘treason’

Cambodian opposition leader goes on trial for ‘treason’

15 Gennaio 2020
Photo of Accordo ingannevole e pericoloso

Accordo ingannevole e pericoloso

13 Gennaio 2020
Photo of China replaces top Hong Kong envoy after months of protests

China replaces top Hong Kong envoy after months of protests

8 Gennaio 2020
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Rilevato

Ti preghiamo di supportarci disabilitando il tuo ad Block su questo dominio.