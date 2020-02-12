International

Ireland holds first post-Brexit general election

New Europe - Elena Pavlovska

La redazione La redazione 12 Febbraio 2020
Meno di un minuto

Ireland held a general election on 8 February, just one week after neighboring Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Based on the latest figures available on Monday morning, the country’s election count has failed to produce a clear winner.

Sinn Fein, the left-wing Irish nationalist party, has won the popular vote in a general election. Ballot counts on Sunday revealed that Sinn Fein received 24.5% of the first preference vote, almost doubling its share from the last election in 2016. The 2016 election ended with no clear winner, and it took 10 weeks of talks to form a new government.

The opposition Fianna Fail party won 22.2%. Incumbent prime inister Leo Varadkar’s governing Fine Gael party won 20.9%. Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are the two parties that have dominated Ireland’s political scene over the past decades.

Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are all projected to win more than 20% of the national vote based on results from one third of constituencies that have completed their counting.

Ireland’s system elects an average of four parliamentarians from each of the country’s 39 constituencies.

Analysts say that this time, the country could be without a government for months after the three parties are set to win a roughly equal share of the vote: “There’s plenty of experience in coalition government, some experience in minority government, but no experience of equally matched parties”, an expert warned.

 

Tags
Mostra altro
La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Photo of Il Corno d’Africa devastato da sciami di sciami di cavallette e locuste

Il Corno d’Africa devastato da sciami di sciami di cavallette e locuste

11 Febbraio 2020
Photo of Crescente spopolamento come sciagura nazionale

Crescente spopolamento come sciagura nazionale

10 Febbraio 2020
Photo of UN fails to take measures on order against Myanmar on Rohingya

UN fails to take measures on order against Myanmar on Rohingya

5 Febbraio 2020
Photo of Drammatiche conseguenze dell’indifferenza

Drammatiche conseguenze dell’indifferenza

3 Febbraio 2020
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Rilevato

Ti preghiamo di supportarci disabilitando il tuo ad Block su questo dominio.