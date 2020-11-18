Ethiopian military pushes closer to rebel capital, denies ‘ethnic bias’

The rulers of Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray region refused to surrender to federal troops and instead claimed they were winning a war that has further destabilised the Horn of Africa.

“Tigray is now a hell to its enemies. The people of Tigray will never kneel”, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is also claiming major victories. The government said its forces are marching on Tigray’s capital Mekelle and will triumph shortly.

Abiy, 44, ordered air strikes and sent soldiers into Tigray on November 4 after accusing the local ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of revolt and an attack on a government base. The TPLF said civilians had been killed in the attacks, allegations the task force denied.