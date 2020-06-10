International

Hong Kong police arrest dozens of pro-democracy protestors

Elena Pavlovska, New Europe

La redazione La redazione 10 Giugno 2020
Meno di un minuto

Dozens of pro-democracy protestors were arrested in Hong Kong on Tuesday after people took to the streets to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government movement.

The demonstrators occupied roads and blocked traffic, carrying banners and yelling slogans, such as: “Hong Kong independence, the only way” and “Rejuvenate Hong Kong, revolution of our era”.

Public gatherings have been banned since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Police used pepper spray to disperse protesters. 53 people had been arrested for participating in an illegal assembly, police said, adding that it had used “minimum necessary force” to disperse the crowd.

The demonstrations in Hong Kong began last year when people took to the streets to reject a bill that would have facilitated extradition to China. The protests, often followed by brutal crackdowns by security forces, evolved into a wider movement calling for greater freedoms in what is the most concerted challenge to Beijing’s rule since the former British colony’s 1997 handover. Beijing has denied the arrests were politically motivated and has blamed the West for provoking unrest.

The protests escalated last month, when China’s parliament decided to impose national security laws on Hong Kong, and made it a criminal offence to disrespect the Chinese national anthem.

City leader Carrie Lam said that “Hong Kong cannot afford such chaos”, adding that residents needed to prove Hong Kong people “are reasonable and sensible citizens of the People’s Republic of China” if they want their freedoms and autonomy to continue.

 

Tags
Mostra altro
La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Photo of Dittatura sostenuta anche dai ‘rappresentanti internazionali’…

Dittatura sostenuta anche dai ‘rappresentanti internazionali’…

8 Giugno 2020
Photo of US Congress approves China sanctions over Uyghur crackdown

US Congress approves China sanctions over Uyghur crackdown

3 Giugno 2020
Photo of Dittatura che cerca di guadagnare tempo…

Dittatura che cerca di guadagnare tempo…

1 Giugno 2020
Photo of OSCE members slam Russia’s lack of response to human rights violations in Chechnya

OSCE members slam Russia’s lack of response to human rights violations in Chechnya

27 Maggio 2020
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Rilevato

Ti preghiamo di supportarci disabilitando il tuo ad Block su questo dominio.