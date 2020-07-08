Kazakhstan President announces July 13 as National Mourning Day

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared July 13 as the Day of National Mourning for Kazakhs who died from coronavirus.

“The virus continues to take the lives of our people. Someone has lost their father, brother, mother, sister … I express my condolences to the families of the victims. The death of each of the Kazakhstanis touches my heart. I declare July 13 as National Mourning Day for Kazakhstanis who became victims of coronavirus,” Tokayev said, speaking in televised remarks on July 8.

He recalled that the country’s authorities from the very first days took measures against the spread of coronavirus and introduced the state of emergency in March – April, which saved many lives.

However, the president admitted that today Kazakhstan has a second wave of coronavirus.

The healthcare system in Kazakhstan was not ready to fight back the coronavirus, an investigation will be conducted, Tokayev said. “I must say bluntly: the healthcare system was not ready to repulse this disease. On this issue we will conduct an investigation and learn from it. We will give an appropriate assessment of the actions of akims (mayors),” Tokayev said.

He noted, unfortunately, due to non-compliance with quarantine measures and systemic errors of the former leadership of the Ministry of Health and the sluggishness of mayors in the field. “We are actually dealing with the second wave of coronavirus, coupled with a sharp increase in pneumonia,” Tokayev stressed.

He noted that the introduction of a new quarantine for two weeks from July 5 is the right decision. According to him, about 150 billion tenge ($1- 409 tenge) will be allocated to strengthen the fight against coronavirus, to treat Kazakhstanis, to buy tests and necessary drugs, as well as to buy equipment and stimulate medical workers.

The President of the country noted that the situation with coronavirus in Kazakhstan remains serious, but compared to other states in proportional terms, the situation here is not better, but not worse.

“The number of infected people in the world has reached 12 million people and the number of victims is growing,” Tokayev said.

According to official data, 51,059 infections of COVID have been registered in Kazakhstan, 16,928 have recovered, 264 have died.

According to Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry, the epidemiological situation related to the coronavirus pandemic in Kazakhstan is under control. The Government of Kazakhstan is taking all the necessary and timely measures to combat the epidemic, the ministry said.