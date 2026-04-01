More than 70 miners killed in South Sudan as government and opposition trade blame

At least 74 mine workers have been killed by gunmen in an area south-west of the capital, Juba, with government and opposition officials trading accusations over who was behind the deaths.

The violence occurred over the weekend in mineral-rich Jebel Iraq, which is controlled by the army.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), the party of suspended First-Vice President Riek Machar, condemned the killings, accusing government forces of being responsible.

Paulino Lukudu Obede, acting governor of Central Equatoria state, which includes Jebel Iraq, said the government was “shocked and outraged” by the “brutal and barbaric killing of innocent civilians by rebel forces”.

Obede did not say which group had carried out the attacks.

He said the government was taking concrete measures to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent any future violence.

Speaking on the national broadcaster later on Monday night, Deputy Information Minister David Yau Yau accused the SPLM-IO of being behind the killings.

There are several rebel groups fighting South Sudan’s government in various places, including the National Salvation Front that is active in Central Equatoria. Neither the group nor the SPLM-IO have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The SPLM-IO were the first to issue a statement condemning the killings, describing them as “regrettable, barbaric and unacceptable”.

Machar’s spokesperson Puok Both Baluang alleged that national army forces were responsible for the killings, saying Jebel Iraq was an area under their exclusive control. The national army has not commented on these allegations.

Baluang called on UN bodies to launch a thorough investigation into the “Jebel Iraq massacre” and “other war crimes” committed in other parts of the country.

Machar has been under house arrest in Juba since March last year, and faces trial for crimes including murder, treason and crimes against humanity, which he denies.

Vice-President James Wani Igga condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous massacre” and describing the victims as the “backbone of our local economy”.

He said the government would not allow unknown gunmen to continue terrorising civilians without consequence.

He called for a formal inquiry to determine the “identity and motives” of the assailants.

South Sudan is rich in key minerals including gold and the government has awarded several contracts to various mining companies.

Illegal mining is also widespread in parts of the country, including in the Equatoria region, where artisanal miners often operate without government approval.