Number of coronavirus-infected workers grows at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field

New Europe - Kulpash Konyrova

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – There are 935 cases of coronavirus among the employees of 42 contractors at Kazakhstan’s giant Tengiz oil field in western Kazakhstan, the operational headquarters in Atyrau region said in a statement on May 20, adding that COVID-19 was detected in 22 camps out of 92.

A disinfection was carried out in all centres while 1,725 ​​field workers are monitored in quarantine hospitals, the statement read. A special working group should determine measures to stabilise the situation with coronavirus at the Tengiz field, the statement added.

Сhief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Esmagambetova noted on May 20 that, due the increase of COVID – 19 cases at Tengiz, a government commission was sent to Atyrau region.

Tengiz is the largest oil and gas field in western Kazakhstan, which is being developed by the Kazakh-American joint company TengizChevroil. The annual volume of oil production is 25-26 million tonnes.

