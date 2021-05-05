International

Pakistan says 4 soldiers killed in ambush by Afghan militants along border

Reuters, Asia Pacific

La redazione La redazione Send an email 5 Maggio 2021
1 minuto di lettura

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed and six others were wounded along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Wednesday in an ambush by militants from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s military said, as the soldiers were doing controversial border fencing work.

The soldiers were working on fencing along the border in Zhob district, an area of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the military said in a statement. Zhob sits across from Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province.

Officials in Afghanistan did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Pakistan has said it is constructing a fence along its 2,500 km (1,500 mile) frontier with Afghanistan to secure the area, despite Kabul’s protests that the barrier would divide families and friends along the Pashtun tribal belt straddling the colonial-era Durand Line drawn up by the British in 1893.

Security forces from the two countries occasionally exchange fire along the disputed border. In July 2020, at least 22 people were killed as crowds waited to enter Afghanistan from Pakistan at a border crossing, with both Pakistani and Afghan soldiers exchanging fire.

In April a car bomb at a luxury hotel in the city of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four people, in an attack later claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. China’s ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but was not present during the attack.

Tags
La redazione La redazione Send an email 5 Maggio 2021
1 minuto di lettura
Mostra altro
La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Dopo il 25 aprile chi si giustifica si autoaccusa

3 Maggio 2021

Sri Lankan Cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public

28 Aprile 2021

Il regime che si sta riconfermando dopo il 25 aprile

27 Aprile 2021

Mexico cartel used explosive drones to attack police

21 Aprile 2021
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker