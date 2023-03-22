Somalia water crisis ‘far from over’ – Unicef

The Somalia water crisis is “far from over” and tens of thousands more people are projected to die from drought there, Victor Chinyama from Unicef told the BBC’s Newsday radio programme.

A new report from Somalia’s government and the UN has found that 43,000 people in Somalia probably died from the drought last year – half of them children.

It is estimated that from January to June of this year a further 25,000 people could die, Mr Chinyama said.

However, there was still time to save lives, he said, recommending that aid agencies “continue to provide safe water to communities that are stressed”.

He said more needs to be done to help Somali families grow their own food, as well as provide stronger healthcare, education and protection for children.