Somaliland opens Jerusalem embassy after Israel’s recognition of its independence

The breakaway state of Somaliland has opened an embassy in Jerusalem, six months after Israel became the first country to recognise it as an independent nation.

The opening of the diplomatic mission at a technology park in West Jerusalem came while Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi was on an official visit to Israel.

During a meeting with the president, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of “a deep spiritual bond between our peoples”.

But Somalia, which considers Somaliland to be part of its territory, described any engagement with “the secessionist administration of the northern region of Somalia… [as] a violation of its sovereignty”.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland last December was controversial. Dozens of countries and organisations including China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the African Union criticised the declaration.

But since then Israel and Somaliland have been cementing ties. Earlier this year Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made an official visit to Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa.

Somaliland’s decision to open its mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are based, was also praised by Netanyahu.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. It annexed the sector in 1980, in a move not recognised by the vast majority of the international community, and regards the whole of Jerusalem as its “eternal and undivided” capital.

The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their hoped-for future state.

Many countries, including the UK, have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv since the US controversially moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Fiji also now have embassies in the city.

The Palestinian Authority foreign ministry has condemned “the opening of the alleged embassy by the so-called ‘Somaliland’ in the occupied city of Jerusalem”, according to a statement quoted by the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa.

It “considered this step a flagrant violation of international law and relevant resolutions of international legitimacy”.

But Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for siting the embassy in the city, “our ancient capital”.

He drew a parallel with Somaliland’s call for recognition.

“Just as you expect nations to recognise your sovereignty, your identity, your own rights, your own national rights. The same thing we have vis-à-vis our capital. It’s only been the capital of the Jewish people since King David. That’s only 3,000 years ago. So, for some countries, it’s a belated recognition. For you, it was instant.”

On his part, Abdullahi was full of praise for the prime minister saying that he had shown “courage” in the recognition of Somaliland.

He spoke of opportunities for co-operation particularly in accessing Somaliland’s potential natural resources, including rare earth minerals and oil. The president also described the coastline, close to the mouth of the Red Sea, as “strategic”.

For Israel, the partnership offers a stable ally in this key region.

Responding to the visit, Somalia’s foreign ministry called on “all international partners to uphold international law… and condemn actions that undermine the unity and stability of the Somali state”.

Somaliland has governed itself since it broke away from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of the central government in Mogadishu. It has held its own elections, issued its own currency and built its own security forces, maintaining relative stability compared with much of southern Somalia.

However, its declaration of independence had not been recognised internationally until Israel’s move at the end of last year.