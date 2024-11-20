Somaliland opposition leader wins presidential election

The opposition leader of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, has won the territory’s presidential election.

More popularly known as Irro, he won with 64% of the vote to become Somaliland’s sixth president since it broke away from Somalia in 1991.

The 69-year-old, a former speaker of Somaliland’s parliament, beat incumbent Musa Abdi Bihi, who took 35% of the vote.

During campaigning, Irro said his party would review a controversial deal to lease landlocked Ethiopia a 20km (12-mile) section of its coastline for 50 years to set up a naval base – an agreement that has caused a diplomatic feud in the region.

As part of the deal, announced on New Year’s Day, Somaliland expects to be recognised by Addis Ababa as an independent nation.

This has upset Somalia, which regards Somaliland as part of its territory – and it has said it views the deal as an act of aggression.

Irro has never rejected the deal out of hand, but when discussing it has used diplomatic language, which suggests a change of tack.

Somaliland is located in a strategic part of the world, and is seen as a gateway to the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Despite its relative stability and regular democratic elections, it has not been recognised internationally.

“We are all winners, the Somaliland state won,” Irro said, commending everyone for the peaceful vote on 13 November that was witnessed by diplomats from nine European countries and the US.

He also thanked outgoing President Bihi, who has led the breakaway region since 2017.

Critics say Bihi lost support because of a paternalistic style – saying he had been dismissive of public opinion at a time when economic difficulties have undermined the value of the local currency.

The president-elect, who will be sworn in on 14 December, is seen as a more unifying figure.

But he has said he will continue Somaliland’s relations with Taiwan – over which China claims sovereignty.

When the two established diplomatic relations in 2021 it angered both China and Somalia.

Somaliland is a former British protectorate that joined the rest of Somalia on 1 July 1960.

In a conflict leading up to the overthrow of President Siad Barre in 1991, tens of thousands of people were killed in Somaliland and its main city of Hargeisa was completely flattened in aerial bombardments.

In the chaos that followed Barre’s departure, Somaliland declared its independence and has since rebuilt the city, created its own currency, institutions and security structures.

This is often contrasted to Somalia, which collapsed into anarchy for decades and still faces many challenges, including from Islamist militants, and does not hold direct elections.

Born in Hargeisa, Irro went to school in Somalia and later attended college in the US – graduating with a master’s degree in business administration.

After university he pursued a diplomatic career, joining Somalia’s foreign service in 1981.

He was posted to Moscow where he worked at Somalia’s embassy. During the civil war, he became the country’s acting ambassador to the former Soviet Union.

Many people fled Somalia during the conflict, which tore the nation apart, including Irro’s family who went to live in Finland.

He was able to be reunited with them there and obtained Finnish citizenship.

Irro returned to Somaliland several years later, entering politics in 2002 as co-founder of the opposition Justice and Welfare party (UCID).

He went on to serve as speaker of the parliament for 12 years.

It was during this time that he established the Wadani Party, which has grown to be a powerful political force in Somaliland and on whose ticket he won this year’s election.

Additional reporting by Bidhaan Dahir and BBC Monitoring.