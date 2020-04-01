epa08320817 Afghan security officers stand guard at the scene of an attack at a Sikh temple in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 March 2020. At least 25 people were killed and 15 others wounded after gunmen storm a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to officials. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI
International

Taliban in Kabul for prisoner exchange

New Europe - Elena Pavlovska

La redazione La redazione 1 Aprile 2020
Meno di un minuto

A three-member Taliban team has arrived in Kabul to begin a prisoner exchange process, agreed in the US-Taliban peace deal signed last month.

The move is likely to kick-start talks between the group and negotiators named by the Afghan government to end the 18-year war. The US-Taliban deal also sets out an exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the group.

“Our three-member technical team will help the process of prisoners’ release by identification of the prisoners, and their transportation”, a Taliban spokesman told the media on Tuesday, and added: “In this regard, they will do a kind of deal with the opposite side. Their practical work would start in coming days “.

The Taliban had previously refused to speak to the Afghan government directly. The country’s president Ashraf Ghani has been locked in a feud with his main political rival Abdullah Abdullah. Ghani last week announced his 21-member team to negotiate peace with the Taliban, but Abdullah rejected it.

The talks finally received a boost when the team was endorsed by Abdullah. “The formation of an inclusive negotiation team is an important step towards facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations”, Abdullah tweeted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the developments “good news”: “We’ve seen a team identified. Looks like it’s pretty inclusive, pretty broad. We’re happy about that”, Pompeo said.

Tags
Mostra altro
La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Photo of Decisioni ipocrite e pericolose conseguenze

Decisioni ipocrite e pericolose conseguenze

30 Marzo 2020
Photo of La France doit se préparer à un “effort long”, dit Philippe

La France doit se préparer à un “effort long”, dit Philippe

25 Marzo 2020
Photo of Come continuano a sopportarlo ancora?

Come continuano a sopportarlo ancora?

23 Marzo 2020
Photo of European Commission’s latest response to COVID-19

European Commission’s latest response to COVID-19

18 Marzo 2020
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Rilevato

Ti preghiamo di supportarci disabilitando il tuo ad Block su questo dominio.