Foto tratta da Pixabay
International

Why some in SA want to scrap VAT on chicken

BBC News

Photo of La redazione La redazione Send an email 17 Maggio 2023
1 minuto di lettura

“South Africa is stumbling into a hunger pandemic” and needs to remove VAT on chicken so that families can feed themselves properly, a trade advocacy group has told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

Francois Baird of the Fair Play Movement has warned that regular load shedding, or power blackouts, in South Africa was also contributing to the problem.

“The real effect is on the health of the nation,” Mr Baird said, adding that rising inflation and unemployment meant many people could no longer afford to pay for food.

He said that 27% of children under five were stunted in South Africa because mothers don’t get enough protein while pregnant and this carries on after the children are born, adding that the problem was worse in rural areas.

“Everything possible must be done also to assist small farmers.”

He said that reducing the cost of chicken by removing VAT would help address this, as chicken was a major source of protein for many people in South Africa.

He added that food prices were outpacing people’s salaries, warning that an essential basket of food costs more than the minimum wage per month.

Tags
Photo of La redazione La redazione Send an email 17 Maggio 2023
1 minuto di lettura
Mostra altro
Photo of La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Cronaca di un massacro elettorale preannunciato

15 Maggio 2023

Le HCE demande que la protection des femmes soit intégrée au projet de loi de régulation du numérique

10 Maggio 2023

Autocrati che stanno facendo di tutto per mantenere il potere

8 Maggio 2023

Japan to ban upskirting in sweeping sex crime reforms

3 Maggio 2023
Back to top button