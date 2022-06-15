Foto tratta da Pixabay
International

At least 40 killed in western Ethiopia clashes

Kalkidan Yibeltal - BBC News

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes in the western Ethiopian city of Gambella, after members of armed groups launched attacks on Tuesday, two senior regional officials have told the BBC.

According to one of the officials, 10 of those killed were members of the government security force.

A spokesperson for the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, said his group had launched what he called an “operation” in the city, along with the Gambella Liberation Front.

The spokesperson later said the operation was concluded “after meeting its objectives”, adding that “a large amount” of weapons had been seized.

Residents have told the BBC that calm seems to have returned to the city on Wednesday but businesses and offices remain closed.

On Tuesday evening, the region’s president said his forces had regained control of the city.

