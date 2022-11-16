Egypt oil pollution risks coral reefs’ survival

Pollution from an Egyptian oil facility on the Red Sea coast is threatening the survival of some of the world’s last thriving coral reefs, a BBC-led investigation has found.

Experts who analysed satellite imagery of the area say contaminated water has entered the sea since 1985, and was still flowing as recently as September.

Until three years ago, the plant was co-owned by the British oil giant, BP, alongside Egypt’s state-backed Gupco oil company.

Egypt is currently hosting the COP27 climate summit but neither its environment ministry or Gupco would comment on the findings.

Red Sea corals have a unique ability to withstand warming sea temperatures.

The investigation was undertaken by BBC News Arabic and journalists from the group Source Material.