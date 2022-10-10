L’Irlanda, il nuovo corso del Regno Unito, le elezioni italiane: il pensiero dell’ex ministro degli Esteri irlandese Gerard Collins

In Italia per qualche giorno, Gerard Collins, già ministro degli Esteri della Repubblica d’Irlanda, ha rilasciato questa intervista a ‘Il Patto Sociale’.

In Italy for a few days, Gerard Collins, past former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Ireland, gave this interview to Il Patto Sociale.

In Ulster i cattolici hanno superato i protestanti, cosa può significare per le relazioni tra Repubblica d’Irlanda e Ulster?

Il fatto che i dati demografici siano cambiati e che la popolazione cattolica sia passata davanti a quella protestante non influirà in alcun modo sui rapporti tra la Repubblica d’Irlanda e l’Irlanda del Nord.

Questa relazione si basa sull’Accordo Anglo Irlandese (1998) che ha funzionato per 25 anni e continuerà a farlo in futuro

In Ulster, Catholics have surpassed Protestants, what can this mean for relations between the Republic of Ireland and Ulster?

The fact that the demographics have changed and that the Catholic population has moved ahead of the Protestant population will not in any way affect the relationship between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

This relationship is based on the Anglo Irish Agreement (1998) which has worked for 25 years and will continue to do so in the future.

Dalla regina Elisabetta a re Carlo III, da Boris Johnson a Liz Truss, come si valuta a Dublino la transizione in corsi nel Regno Unito?

Il popolo irlandese ha sempre tenuto in grande considerazione la regina Elisabetta. Come capo della monarchia britannica, è stata accolta calorosamente dalle molte persone che ha incontrato in molte parti del paese quando ha fatto una visita di Stato – la sua prima e unica durante il suo regno – nel 2011. Il suo interesse personale per l’allevamento e le corse di cavalli da corsa ha colpito positivamente le corde del popolo irlandese.

Il passaggio al re Carlo III non dovrebbe fare alcuna differenza sul modo in cui il popolo irlandese vede la monarchia. È ben noto e rispettato in Irlanda, come membro della monarchia britannica, avendo fatto diverse visite negli ultimi decenni.

Per quanto riguarda Boris Johnson e Liz Truss – purtroppo, sotto Johnson, il rapporto tra i due governi era litigioso ma ci sono già alcune indicazioni che Liz Truss e il suo governo si impegneranno e lavoreranno per migliorare la situazione così da ripristinare un buon rapporto di lavoro con il governo irlandese.

From Queen Elizabeth to King Charles III, from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss, how does Eire evaluate the transition that’s taking place in UK?

The Irish people always held Queen Elizabeth in high regard. As Head of the British monarchy, she was warmly welcomed by the many people she met in many parts of the country when she paid a State visit – her first and only during her reign – in 2011. Her personal interest in racehorse breeding and racing struck a positive chord with the Irish people.

The transition to King Charles III should not make any difference as to how the Irish people view the monarchy. He is well known and respected in Ireland, as a member of the British monarchy, having made several visits over the past decades.

With regard to Boris Johnson and Liz Truss – regrettably, under Johnson, the relationship between the two governments was fractious but there are already some indications that Liz Truss and her government will reach out and work towards improving the situation which will restore a good working relationship with the Irish government.

Il nuovo governo britannico vuole rivedere quanto concordato con alla Ue circa l’Ulster. Che aspettative avete? Avete avuto contatti da Londra?

È molto importante ricordare che il governo del Regno Unito ha concordato – voglio sottolinearlo, ha concordato – un accordo di recesso dall’Unione Europea e lo ha firmato.

Tuttavia, a causa di macchinazioni politiche all’interno del grullo parlamentare del partito al governo del Regno Unito (che hanno portato a una rivolta alla Camera dei Comuni), il governo del Regno Unito ha cercato di rinegoziare l’accordo di recesso con l’Unione europea a diverse condizioni. Non essendo riusciti a farlo, hanno ritardato discussioni significative su come raggiungere un compromesso.

Si spera che il nuovo Primo Ministro Truss sia più positivo al riguardo rispetto all’ex Primo Ministro Johnson.

Il governo irlandese e i governi dei 27 Stati membri dell’Unione europea esortano il Regno Unito ad avviare discussioni significative con la Commissione europea.

The new British government wants to review what has been agreed with the EU about Ulster. What are your expectations? Have you had any contacts from London?

It is most important to remember that the UK government AGREED to a Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union and signed off on it.

However, because of political machinations within the UK government parliamentary party (resulting in a revolt in the House of Commons), the UK government then tried to re-negotiate their withdrawal agreement with the European Union on their terms. By having failed to do so, they have delayed meaningful discussions on how to reach a compromise.

Hopefully, new Prime Minister Truss will be more positive in this regard than former Prime Minister Johnson.

The Irish government and the governments of the 27 European Union Member States I urge the UK to begin meaningful discussions with the EU Commission.

Il Regno Unito fornisce all’Ucraina più armi di tutta la Ue. Può essere Londra a determinare la politica estera di tutta la Ue, da cui è uscita?

Per quanto riguarda la fornitura di armi all’Ucraina, il Regno Unito deve essere elogiato per i suoi sforzi – come nazione unica e come membro della Nato. Si spera che eserciterà la loro influenza sui loro colleghi nella Nato per fare tutto ciò che è in loro potere per risolvere la questione. Tuttavia, non è possibile essere d’accordo sul fatto che il Regno Unito determini la politica estera dell’Unione europea poiché, dopo la Brexit, il Regno Unito ha perso la sua posizione nell’Unione europea sulla politica comune.

The UK gives Ukraine more weapons than the whole EU. Could it be London that determines the foreign policy of the whole EU, from which it left?

With regard to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the UK must be commended for their efforts – as a single nation and as a member of Nato. It is hoped that they will exercise their influence on their colleagues in Nato to do all in their power to resolve the issue.

However, it cannot be agreed that the UK determine European Union Foreign Policy as, since Brexit, the UK has lost its position in the European Union on Common Policy.

Quanto interessa il passaggio dal governo Draghi a un nuovo governo, quasi certamente guidato da Giorgia Meloni, in Italia?

Le ultime elezioni italiane sono state estremamente interessanti sotto diversi punti di vista. Il fatto che l’Italia abbia eletto un governo di destra è interessante, così come il fatto che circa il 40% degli italiani abbia scelto di non votare. È anche interessante notare che molti dei candidati avversari della signora Meloni in cerca di alte cariche erano stati associati al governo Draghi. È importante e interessante notare che il voto personale della signora Meloni del 26% è in enorme aumento rispetto al 4% delle elezioni precedenti. Il suo programma elettorale che include profondi tagli alle tasse e un aumento dei pagamenti delle pensioni è interessante dato che questi programmi richiedono enormi finanziamenti. Ovviamente i poveri erano i suoi più grandi sostenitori. La signora Meloni avrà bisogno dell’accordo dei partiti della Coalizione al governo per realizzare le sue proposte elettorali. Infine, sarà importante il suo approccio con l’Unione europea.

How interesting is the transition from the Draghi government to a new government, almost certainly led by Giorgia Meloni, in Italy?

The latest Italian Election was extremely interesting from a number of points.

The fact that Italy elected a far right government is interesting, as is the fact that approximately 40% of the Italian people chose not to vote.

It is also interesting that many of Ms. Meloni’s opposing candidates seeking high office had been associated with the Draghi government.

Important and interesting to note is that Ms. Meloni’s personal vote of 26% is a huge increase from the 4% in the previous election.

Her Election Policy Programme which includes deep Tax cuts and an increase in pension payouts is interesting given that these programmes require massive funding. Obviously the poor were her greatest supporters.

Ms. Meloni will need the agreement of the Coalition parties in government with her in achieving the fulfilment of her Election Manifest Proposals.

Finally, her approach to her involvement with the European Union will be important in all respects.