International

Somalia extends poll deadline to end of March

Will Ross, Africa editor, BBC World Service

Somalia has again pushed back the deadline for completing parliamentary elections, which are already more than a year overdue, because of political disputes.

The remaining 50 seats in the country’s lower house must now be filled by the end of this month.

Somalia has not held a one-person-one-vote election for more than 50 years.

Under the current system, MPs are chosen by delegates appointed by clan elders and members of civil society who are selected by regional state officials.

The MPs will then vote for a new president.

The delays have been partly down to strong rivalry between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

