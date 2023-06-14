Foto tratta da Pixabay
International

UN chief ‘appalled’ by Darfur’s ethnic and sexual violence

BBC World Service Newsroom

Photo of La redazione La redazione Send an email 14 Giugno 2023
1 minuto di lettura

UN chief António Guterres says he is appalled by reports of large-scale violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.

His spokesperson says Mr Guterres has called on all warring parties to stop fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

“He is highly worried about the increasing ethnic dimension of the violence, as well as by reports of sexual violence,” Stéphane Dujarric said.

“With nearly nine million people now urgently requiring humanitarian aid and protection in Darfur, he stresses the need for an end to looting and widened access so aid can reach those who most need it.”

Earlier the UN’s head of mission for Sudan, Volker Perthes, said these attacks appeared to have been committed by Arab militia and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“These reports are deeply worrying and, if verified, could amount to crimes against humanity,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has announced it will jointly lead a conference on the humanitarian response to the war in Sudan next week. Saudi Arabia and the US have been trying to mediate in the eight-week conflict between the army and the RSF.

Tags
Photo of La redazione La redazione Send an email 14 Giugno 2023
1 minuto di lettura
Mostra altro
Photo of La redazione

La redazione

Essere sempre sul pezzo è una necessità fondamentale per chi fa informazione sul web nel terzo millennio. Noi del Patto Sociale abbiamo tentato di fare di questa necessità una virtù, lanciando un progetto ambizioso per una realtà in continua crescita come la nostra.

Articoli Correlati

Bisogna pensare responsabilmente alle conseguenze

13 Giugno 2023

‘Sex for grades’ outlawed by Nigeria’s parliament

8 Giugno 2023

Non c’è pace nei Balcani

8 Giugno 2023

Amazonia brasileña: ante contaminación de mercurio en los pescados

31 Maggio 2023
Back to top button