‘L’atmosfera a Verbier? Divertimento!’. Intervista al Maestro Martin Engstroem, Fondatore e Direttore del prestigioso Festival della cittadina svizzera

Segue la traduzione in italiano dell’intervista fatta in data 1° luglio 2026 al Maestro Martin Engstroem, Fondatore e Direttore del Prestigioso Verbier Festival (a seguire, il testo originale in lingua inglese).

Maestro Engstroem, nel 1994 Lei ha trasformato un piccolo villaggio delle Alpi svizzere in una delle capitali mondiali della musica classica. Qual è stata l’intuizione iniziale e qual è un aneddoto unico o una sfida dei primissimi tempi che ricorda ancora con affetto?

Sono sempre stato un imprenditore nel mondo della musica; ho sempre creato da solo le mie opportunità lavorative. Tra il 1975 e il 1987 ho diretto un’agenzia di management concertistico a Parigi, lavorando principalmente con cantanti e direttori d’orchestra. Tra i miei direttori d’orchestra figuravano Giuseppe Sinopoli, Karl Böhm ed Eugen Jochum; gestivo inoltre il management generale di Renato Bruson. Quando ho lasciato Parigi, nel 1987, curavo gli interessi di circa duecento artisti tra cantanti e direttori.

La figura dell’agente si colloca costantemente tra l’artista e l’organizzatore, il che costringe ad essere un professionista del compromesso; è raro che le proprie idee personali trovino un reale spazio di ascolto. Ci si ritrova divisi tra l’artista, che esige sempre un compenso maggiore, e l’organizzatore, che richiede sempre più tempo per le prove: un equilibrio che andava e va gestito quotidianamente.

Dopo aver lasciato l’agenzia mi sono trasferito con la mia famiglia a Montreux, in Svizzera. Verbier era molto vicina, a circa un’ora di distanza, ed è lì che abbiamo iniziato a sciare con i nostri figli, per poi affittare uno chalet. Poi, nel 1991 ho trascorso l’estate a Verbier con i ragazzi e ho scoperto la bellezza di questa stazione montana durante la stagione estiva. Era deserta, non c’erano quasi turisti; gli hotel e i ristoranti erano aperti, ma completamente vuoti. Ho pensato quindi che fosse il luogo ideale per dare vita a un festival. Poi, a tutto ciò si aggiungeva il fatto che Verbier sia una strada senza uscita, priva di traffico di transito: non ci si passa, infatti, per caso, Verbier dev’essere la propria destinazione intenzionale. La combinazione tra questa piccola isola tra le montagne e il mio desiderio di creare qualcosa di personale – non più come semplice agente, ma per tradurre in realtà le idee accumulate negli anni – ha rappresentato una grande sfida e un enorme stimolo. Desideravo inoltre fondare un festival che non includesse cantanti, poiché dopo dodici anni ne avevo abbastanza… ed ero anche sposato con una cantante, perciò volevo concentrarmi esclusivamente sugli strumentisti e sulle masterclass. È così che è nato il progetto.

Creare dal nulla un festival di questa portata richiede una visione straordinaria. C’è stato un momento preciso in cui ha compreso che la scelta del villaggio di Verbier si fosse rivelata vincente?

È difficile dirlo, poiché ogni aspetto rappresenta una costante battaglia. Non esiste un singolo momento in cui si possa affermare: «Ce l’ho fatta». Una volta concluso il festival, è necessario reperire quattordici milioni di franchi svizzeri per finanziare l’edizione dell’anno successivo. E per trovare tali fondi bisogna svegliarsi molto presto la mattina e bussare a moltissime porte. Nulla può essere dato per scontato. Siamo circondati da molte persone generose che ci sostengono finanziariamente, ma alcuni hanno interrotto le donazioni, altri sono venuti a mancare e altri ancora non desiderano più contribuire. Pertanto, è necessario ricercare costantemente nuove fonti di reddito. Di conseguenza, non si sperimenta mai un momento in cui poter dire con assoluta certezza: «Ce l’ho fatta».

Milano e la Lombardia vantano una straordinaria tradizione musicale. Basti pensare al Teatro alla Scala o alle prestigiose scuole di musica presenti sul territorio. Qual è il Suo rapporto personale con la cultura musicale italiana?

L’Italia è indubbiamente una nazione di cantanti per eccellenza. Vi è una tradizione di canto straordinaria: si canta ovunque, per strada, nei cori, a casa… Il canto fa parte del vostro DNA. Per questo motivo, ai miei occhi, l’Italia è sinonimo di voce. Naturalmente nel corso degli anni avete espresso violinisti eccellenti, come Uto Ughi e Salvatore Accardo, o pianisti del calibro di Maurizio Pollini, e oggi vi sono ottimi giovani pianisti. Tuttavia, il numero di cantanti e direttori d’orchestra rimane sbalorditivo. Per me, quindi, l’Italia è legata alla voce.

Ciononostante, i migliori musicisti d’archi – come violinisti e violoncellisti – cantano attraverso i propri strumenti. Ritengo che molti di loro potrebbero trarre grande beneficio dalla tradizione italiana e dal vostro modo di fraseggiare. Ricollegandomi alla Sua domanda iniziale, credo che in Italia non vi siano molti festival di musica da camera o di musica strumentale. Vi sono moltissimi festival lirici, ma mancano grandi rassegne strumentali; spero dunque che gli italiani amanti del pianoforte, del violino, della musica strumentale o orchestrale decidano di venire a Verbier. Siamo estremamente vicini alla Valle d’Aosta e al confine italiano e potremmo certamente accogliere un pubblico ancora più numeroso proveniente dall’Italia.

Gli appassionati di musica milanesi sono abituati a palcoscenici storici e teatri tradizionali. Cosa rende, a Suo avviso, l’esperienza d’ascolto del festival nel cuore delle montagne del Vallese così unica e imperdibile per il pubblico di Milano?

Sono fermamente convinto che un festival musicale debba differire dai concerti che si ascoltano durante il resto dell’anno. Durante la stagione concertistica ordinaria ci si reca in un auditorium o in un teatro, spazi che per definizione sono al chiuso. È lo stesso luogo che si frequenta una volta alla settimana o una volta al mese, a seconda delle proprie abitudini, e l’attenzione è focalizzata principalmente sulla musica.

Partecipare a un festival, pur rimanendo un evento musicale, si configura anche come un’esperienza sociale ed emotiva. Vivere un festival musicale tra le montagne amplifica del doppio o del triplo questa esperienza, poiché la natura si impone con forza. La struttura in cui si tengono i nostri concerti a Verbier è una tensostruttura solida, ma non è un edificio permanente; viene montata ogni anno appositamente per l’evento. Se fuori piove intensamente o se c’è un temporale, lo si avverte chiaramente all’interno. Ci si ritrova seduti con un piede nella natura e uno nella musica, e questo connubio è straordinario.

Ritengo che ciò valga anche per gli artisti. C’è un’atmosfera speciale nel partecipare a un festival estivo. Verbier si popola di musicisti: vi sono violinisti, pianisti, studenti, e tutti assistono alle esibizioni reciproche. Può capitare che Evgeny Kissin tenga un recital e che in sala vi siano Yuja Wang o Martha Argerich ad ascoltarlo. La presenza di così tanti colleghi tra il pubblico è stimolante per alcuni musicisti, mentre per altri è fonte di grande tensione e ansia. In ogni caso, è un elemento che arricchisce l’evento. Questa è l’essenza di Verbier: una piccola isola densa di artisti, musicisti e studenti che si ascoltano a vicenda, dove la combinazione tra la presenza attiva dei giovani, dei grandi interpreti, dei concerti e della natura montana crea un insieme fantastico.

Il Verbier Festival è celebre per la sua capacità di far dialogare grandi leggende della musica e i migliori giovani talenti mondiali attraverso la sua Academy. Qual è, secondo Lei, l’importanza di questo passaggio di testimone generazionale in un’epoca digitale così frenetica?

Ho sempre pensato che il pubblico sia attratto principalmente da due categorie: le grandi celebrità o i giovani talenti emergenti. Questo principio ha sempre guidato la mia programmazione artistica. Per far salire il pubblico fino a Verbier devo proporre i nomi più altisonanti, ma desidero anche stuzzicare la loro curiosità introducendo volti nuovi. Il festival è da sempre questo connubio tra star e studenti. Pur rispettando la fascia intermedia di artisti, tendo a non invitarne molti. Di conseguenza, accogliamo moltissimi giovani musicisti di età compresa tra i 13 e i 25 anni e numerose celebrità.

Molte di queste star, come Maxim Vengerov, Yuja Wang o Evgeny Kissin, sono giunte a Verbier quando erano ancora adolescenti. Non dimentichiamo che il festival ha ormai 33 anni di storia, il che significa che abbiamo visto passare quasi due generazioni di musicisti. Coltivo inoltre uno spirito di familiarità per cui amo invitare nuovamente, anno dopo anno, quegli artisti che hanno frequentato Verbier in tenera età. Khatia Buniatishvili, ad esempio, è arrivata qui a 15 anni e da allora è tornata ogni estate. Alcuni di questi artisti hanno mosso i primi passi proprio all’interno dell’Academy: Mao Fujita è venuto a Verbier per la prima volta a 17 anni come studente dell’Academy. Cerco quindi di supportare i giovani artisti, ma non in modo indiscriminato: mi concentro solo su coloro nei quali ritengo valga davvero la pena investire. La scelta degli inviti è fortemente soggettiva: posso invitare soltanto gli artisti in cui credo personalmente. Non convoco nessuno per il solo fatto che abbia vinto un concorso, o perché un mio sponsor mi riferisca che il proprio fratello suoni il pianoforte; non assecondo queste logiche. Chiunque giunga a Verbier è stato invitato da me in prima persona, e sono sempre in grado di spiegare al mio pubblico le ragioni di tale scelta.

Se dovesse descrivere l’atmosfera di Verbier a un lettore che non ha ancora visitato il Festival, quali tre parole sceglierebbe?

Divertimento, divertimento, divertimento! (Fun, fun, fun!)

Guardando al futuro del Verbier Festival, quali sono le prossime sfide che desidera intraprendere o i sogni che vorrebbe vedere realizzati?

Un sogno che ho già realizzato è stato quello di esportare il Verbier Festival in Asia. Tra i mesi di gennaio e febbraio scorsi abbiamo inaugurato il nostro primo festival in Cina, denominato Shenzhen Verbier Festival. Abbiamo siglato un accordo a lungo termine con la municipalità cinese, realizzando circa trenta concerti in dieci giorni, oltre a numerose masterclass; è stato un successo straordinario. Hanno preso parte all’evento Martha Argerich, Mikhail Pletnev, Joshua Bell, Gautier Capuçon, Mischa Maisky, Lang Lang, Yuja Wang e molti altri amici storici di Verbier. Creare un festival musicale in Asia era un mio grande desiderio: in Europa si contano migliaia di festival e in America centinaia, mentre in Asia ne esistono soltanto quattro o cinque, e non di particolare rilievo. Il format del Verbier Festival si è rivelato un grande successo e intendiamo proseguire questa avventura.

Un secondo sogno, non ancora realizzato, consiste nella costruzione di una sala da concerto permanente a Verbier. Abbiamo avviato i lavori di progettazione: disponiamo di un piano d’azione, del terreno e del benestare delle autorità comunali locali. Il team è di altissimo livello e comprende l’architetto Kengo Kuma e il miglior ingegnere acustico al mondo, Yasuhisa Toyota. Ora spetta a me reperire i fondi necessari, quantificabili in circa ottanta milioni di franchi svizzeri. Confido tuttavia che riusciremo nell’intento e che nell’estate del 2031 potremo accomodarci all’interno di una sala permanente. Sono convinto che se un festival di questa natura, situato in montagna, si dota di una sala da concerto propria, si trasforma in un’istituzione permanente. In questo modo, ricollegandomi alla Sua prima domanda, la continuità del festival anno dopo anno diventerà una certezza e non più un interrogativo.

Note biografiche del Maestro Engstroem:

www.verbierfestival.com/en/musician/engstroem-martin/

Segue l’intervista in lingua originale (inglese).

Intervista trascritta dalla professionista interprete Irene Borgatti in data 1 luglio 2026.

Maestro Engstroem, in 1994, you transformed a small village in the Swiss Alps into one of the world capitals of classical music. What is it that initially sparked this idea, and what is a unique anecdote or challenge from the very early days that you still remember fondly?

I’ve always been an entrepreneur in music. I’ve always created my own jobs. I used to have a concert management agency in Paris between 1975 and 1987. I was working mainly for singers and conductors. Some of my conductors were Giuseppe Sinopoli, I worked with Karl Böhm, with Eugen Jochum, I had the general management of Renato Bruson, I had many, many, about 200 singers and conductors when I left Paris in 1987. When you are an agent, you’re always between the artist and the organizer, so you’re always an agent of compromise, and it’s rare that your ideas will find some interest. It’s between the artist, who always wanted more money, and the organizer who always wanted more rehearsal time, so you had to balance this constantly. Once I left the agency, I came to Montreux in Switzerland with my family, and Verbier was very close to Montreux. It still is, it’s one hour. And we started skiing there with our children and then we rented a chalet. In 1991, I spent the summer in Verbier with my children, and there was a moment where I discovered this beautiful mountain resort in the summer. It was empty, there were hardly any tourists, and the hotels and restaurants were all open, but nobody was there. So, I thought this was an ideal place to make a festival and then also the fact that Verbier is a dead end, there’s no traffic going through Verbier. You don’t come to Verbier by accident, you really have to see it as your destination. And so the combination of this little island in the mountain and also me, who was ready to create something for myself, not only being an agent, but, really, to transform all the ideas I had over the years into a reality, that was a big challenge and a big interest, and also, I wanted to create a festival without any singers, because after 12 years I had had enough of singers. I was also married to a singer, so I wanted to concentrate on instrumentalists and masterclasses, so that’s how it came to be.

Creating a festival of this magnitude out of nothing requires an extraordinary vision. Was there a specific moment when you realized that it had paid off to choose the village of Verbier for the Festival?

It’s difficult to say, because everything is a fight. There is never one moment when you can say “I made it”. Because once the festival is over, you have to find 14 million Swiss francs to create next year’s festival. And where do you find that money? You have to get up very early in the morning and knock on very many doors. So, there’s nothing you can take for granted. We have many generous people around us who give us money, but some people stopped, some people passed away, and some people don’t want to give any longer. So, you constantly have to find new sources of income. So there’s never really a moment where you can say “I made it”.

Milan and the Lombardy region of Italy have a great musical tradition. Just think of the Teatro alla Scala or the many great music schools that are found in this region. What is your personal relationship with the musical culture of Italy?

Italy is, of course, a nation especially of singers. It is an amazing tradition in Italy to sing. You sing everywhere, you sing on the street, you sing in choruses, you sing everywhere, at home… Singing is in your blood. Therefore, for me Italy is all about the voice. Of course, you have had some very good violinists over the years, such as Uto Ughi and Salvatore Accardo, Maurizio Pollini, and now there are also some good young pianists. But the amount of singers and conductors is amazing. So for me Italy is about the voice. But, you know, the best string players, such as violinists and cellists, sing on their instruments. So I think that many string players could learn a lot from Italian traditions and the way of phrasing. Coming back to your initial question, I think they are not many chamber music festivals or instrumental festivals in Italy. There are very many opera festivals, but not really big instrumental festivals, so I would hope that Italians who like pianists, violinists, and instrumental music or orchestra music would come to Verbier. We’re so close to Aosta Valley, we’re so close to Italy. But we still could have more public from Italy.

The music lovers of Milan are accustomed to historical stages and traditional theaters. What, in your opinion, makes the listening experience of the festival, in the heart of the Valais mountains, so unique, and something that even a Milan audience will not want to miss?

I truly believe that a music festival should be different from a concert during the year, because when you go to a concert during the year, you go to a concert hall. A concert hall is, by definition, inside. It is the same place you go to once a week or once a month, it depends on how often you go. It’s more about the music. Going to a festival is, of course, also a musical event, but it’s also a social event. It’s also an emotional event. Having a music festival in the mountains is for me doubling or tripling the experience, because the nature is so strong. The place where we have our concerts in Verbier is a strong tent, but it’s not a permanent building. It’s a building which we erect every year for the festival, so when it rains a lot outside, you hear it, if there is thunder, you hear it. So, you sit with one foot in the nature, and you sit with one foot in the music, and this combination is fantastic. I also think that, for the artists. There is a special feeling going into a music festival in the summer. Because Verbier is full of artists: there are so many violinists, so many pianists, so many students, and they all go and listen to each other. You have Kissin playing a recital, you have Yuja Wang in the hall, you have Martha Argerich listening to him… you have lots of colleagues listening, and for some musicians, this is fantastic. For other musicians, it’s a catastrophe, because they get so nervous having their colleagues listening in the hall. But it adds something. And this is Verbier. It’s a little island full of artists, full of musicians, full of students who listen to each other, and this combination between active students, active artists, and concert, mountains, nature, is a fantastic combination.

The Verbier Festival is renowned for bringing together musical legends and the world’s best young talents through its Academy. What, in your opinion, is the importance of this generational passing of the baton, in this fast-paced digital age?

I always thought that the public is interested in two things: either in the stars or in the young up-and-coming artists. That has always been how I work on my artistic programming. To get public coming up to Verbier, I have to offer them the biggest names, but I also want to tickle their curiosity, I want to introduce new names. And Verbier has always been this combination between stars and students. The middle section of artists I, of course, respect, but I don’t invite so many of them. So you have lots of young musicians, between 13 and 25 years old, and you have lots of stars. Some of these stars, like Maxim Vengerov, Yuja Wang, Kissin, and so on, they came to Verbier when they were teenagers. Don’t forget our festival is 33 years old, so it’s almost two generations of musicians who have come to Verbier. I also have this feeling of family attitude whereby I like to have musicians back, year after year, who came to Verbier as very young. Khatia Buniatishvili, for instance, she came to Verbier when she was 15, she came every year. Some of these artists also started in the Academy. Mao Fujita came to Verbier for the first time when he was 17 and he went to the Academy. So I try to take care of young artists, but not of everybody: just those I think are worth investing in. It’s all very subjective, who you invite. I can only invite those that I believe in myself. I don’t invite people automatically because they want a competition or because my sponsor tells me that his brother plays the piano… I don’t do any of that. Everybody who comes to Verbier I have invited and I can tell my public why I invited this person.

If you were to describe the atmosphere of Verbier to a reader who has not yet been to the Festival, what three words would you choose?

Fun, fun, fun!

Looking to the future of the Verbier Festival, what are the next challenges you want to take on, or the dreams you want to see realized?

One dream I have realized is to create a Verbier Festival in Asia. Last January and February, we created our first festival in China, it’s called the Shenzhen Verbier Festival. We have made a long-term agreement with this Chinese town and we had about 30 concerts there in ten days and masterclasses, and it was fantastic. There were Martha Argerich, Pletnev, Joshua Bell, Gautier Capuçon, Misha Maisky, Lang Lang, Yuja Wang, lots of friends from Verbier. It was always a dream for me to create a music festival in Asia, because there are thousands of festivals in Europe, there are hundreds of festivals in America, but there are only four or five festivals in Asia, and they’re not very interesting festivals. So the concept of the Verbier Festival became a big success, and so now we are continuing this adventure. Another dream which is not yet realized is to construct a concert hall in Verbier. We have started working on it, we have a plan, we have a piece of land, we have the OK from the local authorities, from the commune, we have an architect called Kengo Kuma, we have an acoustician, the best in the world, called Yasuhisa Toyota, so we have a good team. I have to look for the money. I have to look for about 80 million Swiss francs. But I think we’ll get there, and I think in summer 2031 we will sit in a permanent concert hall. I think that if a festival like this, in the mountains, has a concert hall, it becomes an institution, it becomes something permanent, and that way, I think, coming back to your first question, it will be less of a question every year whether the festival will continue or not.